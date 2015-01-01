SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arango A, Czyz EK, Magness CS, Hong V, Smith T, Kettley J, Ewell Foster C. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12966

PMID

37157179

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Low levels of youth-reported self-efficacy to cope with suicidal urges have been shown to prospectively predict repeat emergency department (ED) visits and suicide attempts, yet little is known about how self-efficacy may change following receipt of crisis services or about factors that may strengthen self-efficacy. Protective factors (e.g., parent-reported youth competence, parent-family connectedness, and receipt of mental health services) were examined in relation to self-efficacy at the time of a psychiatric ED visit and 2 weeks later.

METHODS: Participants were 205 youth (ages 10-17), presenting to a psychiatric ED due to a suicide-related concern. Youth primarily identified as biological female (63%) and White (87%). Multivariate hierarchical linear regressions were used to examine candidate protective factors in relation to initial and follow-up suicide coping self-efficacy.

RESULTS: Self-efficacy significantly improved in the 2 weeks following the ED visit. Parent-family connectedness was positively related to suicide coping self-efficacy at the time of the ED visit. Parent-family connectedness and receipt of inpatient psychiatric care following the ED visit were associated with higher follow-up suicide coping self-efficacy.

CONCLUSIONS: During the adolescent developmental period when suicidal thoughts and behaviors notably increase, study findings highlight potential malleable intervention targets, including parent-family connectedness, that may strengthen suicide coping self-efficacy.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency department; youth; self-efficacy; suicide ideation; connectedness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print