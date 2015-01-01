|
Citation
Arango A, Czyz EK, Magness CS, Hong V, Smith T, Kettley J, Ewell Foster C. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37157179
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Low levels of youth-reported self-efficacy to cope with suicidal urges have been shown to prospectively predict repeat emergency department (ED) visits and suicide attempts, yet little is known about how self-efficacy may change following receipt of crisis services or about factors that may strengthen self-efficacy. Protective factors (e.g., parent-reported youth competence, parent-family connectedness, and receipt of mental health services) were examined in relation to self-efficacy at the time of a psychiatric ED visit and 2 weeks later.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; youth; self-efficacy; suicide ideation; connectedness