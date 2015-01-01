|
Bekhet A, Johnson N, Karenke T, Hecke AV. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2023; 14(1): e3.
One in 54 individuals is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Swimming can impact the physical and mental well-being of persons with ASD, which in turn may improve their caregivers' well-being. The purpose of this qualitative evaluation study is to assess the necessity, acceptability, feasibility, fidelity, and beginning effectiveness of a 12-session swimming training program (STP) at an indoor university pool designed to teach persons with ASD how to swim, and to teach caregivers precautions for safety around water. Participants included 7 boys, and 3 girls with ASD [mean age 7.05 years (SD 1.17)] and their caregivers.
