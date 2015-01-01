Abstract

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children under 14 with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The purpose of this mixed methods study was to determine the feasibility of aquatic occupational therapy to increase swim skills for children with ASD following 10 weeks of intervention. Eight children, ages three to seven years old, participated in aquatic group-based occupational therapy to increase their swim skills. The Water Orientation Test Alyn-2 (WOTA2) and Goal Attainment Scaling were utilized to assess the change in participant swimmers' skills. Qualitative data were gathered through individual parent interviews. All participants increased in total score on the WOTA2 and 81% of all individualized goals were met or exceeded. Themes derived from parent interviews included benefits of participation, acquired skills, and value of the occupational therapy approach. The results of this study supported the value and feasibility of aquatic occupational therapy to increase swim skills in children with ASD.

Language: en