Predrinking and drinking games (DGs) are common risky drinking practices among adolescents and young adults in many different countries around the world. However, most studies on these behaviors have been conducted with university student samples in a limited number of countries. Despite the risks of negative alcohol-related consequences associated with predrinking and DGs, these activities are quite prevalent among young people. In this prologue, we provide definitions for predrinking and DGs and an extensive overview of the known prevalence rates of predrinking and DGs among young people around the world. This special issue addresses known gaps in the literature by including articles which (a) use differing methodologies to examine predrinking or DGs behavior, (b) consider psychosocial and contextual factors that influence these behaviors, and (c) examine young people's perceptions of alcohol policies and interventions. Taken together this Special Issue offers an international view on how and why young people around the world engage in these risky drinking practices, and potential ways to address these behaviors.


