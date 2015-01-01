Abstract

College student cannabis use is prevalent and heterogeneous, with some students experiencing cannabis-related problems. Cannabis protective behavioral strategies (PBS) are cognitive-behavioral strategies associated with reduced cannabis use and problems. There is a need for theory-informed and person-centered research to better understand cannabis PBS. The current study applied the health belief model (HBM) and latent profile analysis to discern patterns of cannabis use, PBS, and health beliefs among college students. Students (n = 164; M(age) = 18.8; 53% female) who endorsed past-month cannabis use completed an online survey between September and November 2017. The 3-profile model best fit the data. Profile 1 (24.3%) represents the "infrequent use/high protection" profile characterized by using cannabis about 1-9 times, high PBS use, high perceived threat and benefits, and moderate perceived barriers. Profile 2 (38.1%) represents the "occasional use/moderate protection" profile characterized by using cannabis about 20-59 times, moderate PBS use, moderate perceived threat and benefits, and low perceived barriers. Profile 3 (37.6%) represents the "frequent use/low protection" profile characterized by using cannabis about 80 or more times, low PBS use, low perceived threat and benefits, and high perceived barriers. Profiles did not differ by age, ethnicity/race, sex, or college year, though varied significantly by age at first cannabis use, cannabis availability, cannabis problems, use frequency, and use context.



RESULTS provide preliminary support for distinct patterns of cannabis use, PBS, and health beliefs that align with the HBM.



RESULTS highlight the importance of considering how students perceive cannabis PBS and problems and how those beliefs may influence their PBS and cannabis use.

Language: en