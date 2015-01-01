|
Citation
|
Manthey J, Kokole D, Riedel-Heller S, Rowlands G, Schäfer I, Schomerus G, Soellner R, Kilian C. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2023; 18(1): e28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37161561
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although the detrimental health effects of alcohol are well established, consumption levels are high in many high-income countries such as Germany. Improving alcohol health literacy presents an integrated approach to alcohol prevention and an important complement to alcohol policy. Our aim was to identify and prioritize measures to enhance alcohol health literacy and hence to reduce alcohol consumption, using Germany as an example.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Germany; Ethanol; Public Policy; Alcohol; Availability; Taxation; *Health Literacy; Alcohol control policy; Alcohol Drinking/prevention & control; Brief intervention; Health literacy; Public health policy