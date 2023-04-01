Abstract

Alcohol intoxication is a common ingestion in pediatrics with close to 10,000 reports to poison control centers annually. Hypoglycemia, neurological depression (ataxia, coma, nystagmus, etc.) and unstable vitals (hypothermia, hypotension, bradycardia, and respiratory depression) are common presentations. The patient is a 3 month old female who was brought into the Emergency Department (ED) for one day of decreased oral intake and inconsolability. Vital signs were reassuring. Physical exam revealed gaze preference to the right with inability to look left, dysconjugate gaze, and hypotonia. Work-up including CT of the head, and urinalysis was unremarkable. Urine drug screen was found to be positive for ethanol with follow up serum ethanol at 162 mg/dL. With conservative management the patient returned to her baseline. On follow-up with her pediatrician, it was elicited that the mother inadvertently used a water bottle of vodka to mix the patient's formula. This case adds to the paucity of literature of abnormal presentations of alcohol intoxication in an infant.

Language: en