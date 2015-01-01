SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Christensen JA, Oh J, Linder K, Imhof RL, Croarkin PE, Bostwick JM, McKean AJS. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10578-023-01541-w

PMID

37162659

Abstract

Transgender youth experience high rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. This systematic review sought to examine interventions for suicide prevention in transgender children and adolescents. Literature related to suicide in the transgender population was systematically collected in accordance with PRISMA criteria. Searches identified studies with at least one suicide prevention method for participants ages 24 years or younger with gender identity and sex clearly defined. Primary outcomes include suicide-related thoughts and behaviors. A total of 1558 citations were identified with 17 articles meeting inclusion criteria. Interventions with potential effectiveness included a gender-affirming crisis hotline, medical care via interdisciplinary gender clinics, online media-based outreach, safety and connectedness in schools, and family system-based interventions. In the included studies, the overall quality of evidence was low and the risk of bias high. Further high-quality studies are needed.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender; Suicide; Mental health; Youth; Transgender

