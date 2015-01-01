Abstract

Young adults with first episode psychosis use cannabis at high rates. In light of progressively tolerant attitudes toward cannabis, decreased perceptions of risk, and limited implementation of substance use modules within coordinated specialty care (CSC) programs, this study sought to describe factors contributing to CSC providers' intentions to implement motivational enhancement therapy (MET) for cannabis reduction. Two focus groups were conducted with CSC providers (n = 14), with questions guided by theory of planned behavior. Content and thematic analyses were conducted to identify salient themes associated with the theory. Participants generally indicated intentions to implement MET; limiting factors included concerns about clients' willingness to discuss cannabis use, perception of support for abstinence-only goals, and concerns about intervention mechanics such as computerized assessments. To reduce barriers limiting provider intention to implement MET, authors recommend training on assessment protocols, the merits of harm-reduction, and strategies for lower-risk cannabis use.

Language: en