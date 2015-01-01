Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) account for 78% of global suicides. Self-harm is the clearest antecedent of suicide. The health and social systems have struggled to provide adequate evidence based help to young people with self-harm. In addition, the negative attitudes towards those who self-harm in these settings interfere with help-seeking behaviour. AIMS AND METHOD: In our submission of a comment, we discuss the reasons for thinking beyond healthcare systems in LMICs to address self-harm in youth and the possible ways to achieve it.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: We truly believe that harnessing the potential of social systems such as schools is important for addressing self-harm in LMICs. We present our arguments in favour of feasible measures that can be implemented to achieve this.

