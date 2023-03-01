Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth face a disproportionally high burden of mental health symptoms, and their symptoms are associated with experiences of stigma, discrimination, and lack of social and medical gender affirmation. There is growing evidence that TGD youth who also identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color (BIPOC) may be particularly vulnerable as they more often experience depression, suicidality, discrimination, victimization, and harassment when compared to White and cisgender peer. Even with these emergent data, there is a critical need to further characterize the experiences of BIPOC TGD youth. They have heightened risk of intersectional stigma in the forms of transphobia and racial and ethnic discrimination that can amplify susceptibility to poor health outcomes. During times when gender-affirming medical care and supports for youth are being significantly restricted and abolished throughout the United States, it is crucial that these supports are evaluated specifically for BIPOC TGD youth, who may have unique challenges in accessing gender-affirming care. Culturally grounded research relevant to their lived experiences is needed to provide evidence-based information to their families and communities regarding the importance of gender affirmation.

