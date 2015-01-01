Abstract

In this paper the effectiveness of the support system which predicts the risk of the repetitive brain concussion is studied biomechanically. In the risk prediction system, the accident that caused the concussion is reconstructed by analyzing the game video via multibody dynamics and the resulting brain injury is calculated in detail by the finite element method. In order to calculate the aggravation of the brain injury by the repeated brain concussion, the following two methods are examined. In the first method, the material properties of the part of the brain damaged by the1st impact are changed in the simulation of the 2nd impact. In the second method, each brain damage caused by the repeated impacts is accumulated. The system was applied to the real-life accidents that occurred during Judo and American football games. As a result of the simulations, the aggravation of the brain damage due to repetitive concussion was determined numerically in terms of the maximum strain of the brain and the brain damage rate of the whole brain. The biomechanical process of the collision accidents and the resulting brain damage were reconstructed based on the video and the results are effective to prevent the future repeated concussion accidents. J. Med. Invest. 70 : 213-220, February, 2023.

Language: en