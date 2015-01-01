Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knowledge about the causal factors leading to falls is still limited, and fall prevention interventions urgently need to be more effective to limit the otherwise increasing burden caused by falls in older people. To identify individual fall risk, it is important to understand the complex interplay of fall-related factors. Although fall events are common, they are seldom observed, and fall reports are often biased. Due to the rapid development of wearable inertial sensors, an objective approach to capture fall events and the corresponding circumstances is provided.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this work is to operationalize a prototypical dynamic fall risk model regarding 4 ecologically valid real-world scenarios (opening a door, slipping, tripping, and usage of public transportation). We hypothesize that individual fall risk is associated with an interplay of intrinsic risk factors, activity, and environmental factors that can be estimated by using data measured within a laboratory simulation setting.



METHODS: We will recruit 30 community-dwelling people aged 60 years or older. To identify several fall-related intrinsic fall risk factors, appropriate clinical assessments will be selected. The experimental setup is adaptable so that the level of fall risk for each activity and each environmental factor is adjustable. By different levels of difficulty, the effect on the risk of falling will be investigated. An 8-camera motion tracking system will be used to record absolute body motions and limits of stability. All laboratory experiments will also be recorded by inertial sensors (L5, dominant leg) and video camera. Logistic regression analyses will be used to model the association between risk factors and falls. Continuous fall risk will be modeled by generalized linear regression models using margin of stability as outcome parameter.



RESULTS: The results of this project will prove the concept and establish methods to further use the dynamic fall risk model. Recruitment and measurement initially began in October 2020 but were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruitment and measurements recommenced in October 2022, and by February 2023, a total of 25 of the planned 30 subjects have been measured.



CONCLUSIONS: In the field of fall prevention, a more precise fall risk model will have a significant impact on research leading to more effective prevention approaches. Given the described burden related to falls and the high prevalence, considerable improvements in fall prevention will have a significant impact on individual quality of life and also on society in general by reducing institutionalization and health care costs. The setup will enable the analysis of fall events and their circumstances ecologically valid in a laboratory setting and thereby will provide important information to estimate the individual instantaneous fall risk. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/46930.

Language: en