Citation
Chen Y, Huo Y. Youth Soc. 2023; 55(4): 686-707.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study explored the relationship between social interaction anxiety (SIA) and problematic smartphone use (PSU) among Chinese adolescents. Further, the roles of online basic psychological needs satisfaction (online BPNS), nature connectedness (NC), and related differences between urban and rural adolescents were examined. We recruited 840 Chinese adolescents to complete a questionnaire.
