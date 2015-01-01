SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stone KJ, Poquiz JL, Fite PJ, Pederson CA. Youth Justice 2023; 23(1): 117-132.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Association for Youth Justice, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14732254221096554

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Detained youth are at an increased risk of developing internalizing symptoms. Belongingness theory suggests that youth's perception of belonging within their family may further elucidate this risk. In addition, alexithymia may explicate symptoms, yet these constructs have yet to be evaluated in detained youth. The present study examined the interaction between alexithymia and family belonging on depression and anxiety symptoms of 94 youth in a juvenile detention facility.

RESULTS suggest that lack of family belonging and high alexithymia are independently associated with greater internalizing symptoms.

FINDINGS indicated a need for interventions targeting family belonging and emotion regulation to address internalizing problems for youth.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print