Stone KJ, Poquiz JL, Fite PJ, Pederson CA. Youth Justice 2023; 23(1): 117-132.
(Copyright © 2023, National Association for Youth Justice, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Detained youth are at an increased risk of developing internalizing symptoms. Belongingness theory suggests that youth's perception of belonging within their family may further elucidate this risk. In addition, alexithymia may explicate symptoms, yet these constructs have yet to be evaluated in detained youth. The present study examined the interaction between alexithymia and family belonging on depression and anxiety symptoms of 94 youth in a juvenile detention facility.
