SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moon B, Kim J, McCluskey J. Vict. Offender 2023; 18(4): 607-622.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2021.2014007

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Though extant research has contributed substantially to our understanding of teacher victimization, no attempt has been made to investigate whether there are distinctive patterns of victimization trajectories among teachers and trajectory subgroups are different on their job satisfaction, connectedness to school, and emotional distress. To address this limitation, the present research, using a longitudinal panel sample of middle and high school teachers in a metropolitan area in Texas, investigates the existence of distinctive patterns of teacher victimization trajectories and the relationship between those trajectories and their adverse effects. The findings demonstrate that a substantial proportion of teachers are continuously victimized and teachers who experience persistent victimization (mid/high stable victimized groups) are at elevated risk of disconnectedness to school, job dissatisfaction, and emotional distress.


Language: en

Keywords

adverse effects of victimization; school violence; Teacher victimization; victimization trajectory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print