Abstract

In 1944, there was a record preserved by a teacher who led the national school evacuation of schoolchildren (Kakehashi No. 72, 2011). The purpose of this study is to clarify, based on this record, the evacuation life of schoolchildren and their leaders who were both victims of war, and the aspect of intergenerational buffers, which makes it difficult for those who experience the evacuation of schoolchildren to talk to their children and grandchildren about it. We analyzed the contents of the newly discovered school diary about the evacuation of schoolchildren, which was recorded from 1944 to 1945. We also arranged and analyzed, in chronological order, the evaluation life of schoolchildren at that time. As a result, it was clarified that the difficulties of living in the evacuation of schoolchildren were considerably a painful experience not only for schoolchildren but also for the adults who led them. In addition, in order to pass on the life experiences of the evacuation of schoolchildren, the aspect of how to overcome the difficulty to tell is important in order to listen to the stories from the elderly. Therefore, the concept of intergenerational buffers needs to be considered.

Language: ja