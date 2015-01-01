|
Background and Objectives: The trajectories of recovery and non-recovery following a disaster are well-documented, but the mechanisms of post-disaster adaptation remain poorly understood. Rooted in social cognitive theory and the transactional model of stress and coping, this study longitudinally investigated the reciprocal relations among coping self-efficacy (CSE), coping behaviors (approach and avoidant), and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) among highly exposed hurricane survivors.
PTSD; recovery; disaster; coping behaviors; coping self-Efficacy