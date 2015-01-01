Abstract

Background and Objectives: The trajectories of recovery and non-recovery following a disaster are well-documented, but the mechanisms of post-disaster adaptation remain poorly understood. Rooted in social cognitive theory and the transactional model of stress and coping, this study longitudinally investigated the reciprocal relations among coping self-efficacy (CSE), coping behaviors (approach and avoidant), and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) among highly exposed hurricane survivors.



DESIGN: 261 Hurricane Florence survivors completed measures of hurricane-related CSE, coping behaviors, and hurricane-related PTSS across three timepoints, beginning 5-8.5 months after Hurricane Florence.



METHOD: Random-intercept cross-lagged panel models investigated the relations among study variables.



RESULTS: Reciprocal, cross-lagged relations were identified between higher CSE and approach coping from T2 to T3. The lagged relations between approach coping at T1 and T2 were significant, as well as between avoidant coping at T2 and T3. Significant cross-sectional relations were also present for CSE, coping behaviors, and PTSS at T3.



CONCLUSIONS: Results provide partial support for the positive feedback loop involving CSE and approach coping, but not for the negative feedback loop involving avoidant coping. CSE may be an important mechanism in longer-term disaster recovery, in part by increasing use of approach coping.

Language: en