|
Citation
|
Mueller KC, Cavitt J, Carey MT. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 141: e106230.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37167659
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Justice-involved youth face diverse challenges and are likely to experience more adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and fewer positive childhood experiences (PCEs), which can have implications for their orientation toward their future. Future orientation is thought to influence behavior, but little is known about how it is shaped. While future orientation and its correlates likely matter for all justice-involved youth, the recently recognized subcategory of Dual Status Youths (DSYs) might be especially sensitive to influences on future orientation.
Language: en