Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dementia is characterized by significant declines in cognitive, physical, social, and behavioral functioning, and includes multiple subtypes that differ in etiology. There is limited evidence of the influence of psychiatric and substance use history on the risk of dementia subtypes among older underrepresented racial/ethnic minorities in the United States. Our study explored the role of psychiatric and substance use history on the risk of etiology-specific dementias: Alzheimer's disease (AD) and vascular dementia (VaD), in the context of a racially and ethnically diverse sample based on national data.



METHODS: We conducted secondary data analyses based on the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center Uniform Data Set (N = 17,592) which is comprised a large, racially, and ethnically diverse cohort of adult research participants in the network of US Alzheimer Disease Research Centers (ADRCs). From 2005 to 2019, participants were assessed for history of five psychiatric and substance use disorders (depression, traumatic brain injury, other psychiatric disorders, alcohol use, and other substance use). Cox proportional hazard models were used to examine the influence of psychiatric and substance use history on the risk of AD and VaD subtypes, and the interactions between psychiatric and substance use history and race/ethnicity with adjustment for demographic and health-related factors.



RESULTS: In addition to other substance use, having any one type of psychiatric and substance use history increased the risk of developing AD by 22-51% and VaD by 22-53%. The risk of other psychiatric disorders on AD and VaD risk varied by race/ethnicity. For non-Hispanic White people, history of other psychiatric disorders increased AD risk by 27%, and VaD risk by 116%. For African Americans, AD risk increased by 28% and VaD risk increased by 108% when other psychiatric disorder history was present.



CONCLUSION: The findings indicate that having psychiatric and substance use history increases the risk of developing AD and VaD in later life. Preventing the onset and recurrence of such disorders may prevent or delay the onset of AD and VaD dementia subtypes. Prevention efforts should pay particular attention to non-Hispanic White and African American older adults who have history of other psychiatric disorders.Future research should address diagnostic shortcomings in the measurement of such disorders in ADRCs, especially with regard to diverse racial and ethnic groups.

Language: en