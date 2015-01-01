|
Citation
|
Bremner JD. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2021; 6: e100230.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37168254
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Isotretinoin (13-cis-retinoic acid, marketed under the names Accutane, Roaccutane, and others) is an effective treatment for acne that has been on the market for over 30 years, although reports of neuropsychiatric side effects continue to be reported. Isotretinoin is an isomer of the active form of Vitamin A, 13-trans-retinoic acid, which has known psychiatric side effects when given in excessive doses, and is part of the family of compounds called retinoids, which have multiple functions in the central nervous system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Depression; Aggression; Psychosis; Isotretinoin; Vitamin a