Abstract

BACKGROUND: Virtual reality (VR) technology constitutes a promising rehabilitation strategy, but its effect on frailty in older adults remains inconclusive. This study examined the effects of interactive VR training programs on lower-limb muscle strength, walking speed, balance, and fall risks in older adults with frailty.



METHODS: Various electronic databases comprising PubMed, the Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature, the Cochrane Library, Embase, the Chinese Electronic Periodical Service, the Chinese National Knowledge Infrastructure, and gray literature were searched from their inception through December 31, 2022 for relevant studies. Randomized controlled trials that examined the effects of interactive VR training programs on lower-limb muscle strength, balance, walking speed, and fall risks as measured by validated scales or methods. in older adults aged 65 years and older with frailty were included. A random-effects model was employed to examine the overall effect size, and the trim-and-fill method was adopted to examine publication bias.



RESULTS: For those studies that defined frailty using fall risks, substantial evidence demonstrated that interactive VR training interventions increased lower-limb muscle strength (Hedges' g = 0.35, p = 0.015), walking speed (Hedges' g = 0.29, p = 0.003), balance (Hedges' g = 0.62, p = 0.011), and fall risks (Hedges' g = -0.61, p < 0.001). Studies that defined frailty in accordance with the Fried frailty phenotype criteria indicated that interactive VR training interventions only increased walking speed (Hedges' g = 0.28, p = 0.023) and balance (Hedges' g = 0.27, p = 0.049).



CONCLUSIONS: Interactive VR training programs may benefit older adults with frailty with respect to walking speed and balance. More studies with good study quality are required to validate the effects of interactive VR exercise training on these frailty-related parameters in older adults.

