Citation
Manor B, Zhou J, Lo OY. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2023; 78(5): 800-801.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37165950
PMCID
Abstract
Each year, 3 out of every 10 older adults will suffer at least one fall. Approximately 10% of these falls will induce physical injury, and a portion of these injuries will impact the hip or head and significantly alter the individual's trajectory of health from that point forward (1). And, even if the "faller" is fortunate enough to avoid physical harm, they will most likely walk away from the fall with diminished confidence in their balance and reduced willingness to engage in the same levels of physical and social activity (2).
Keywords
Aged; Humans; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Mobility Limitation; Postural Balance