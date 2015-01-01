Abstract

Ocular trauma accounts for most pediatric visits to ophthalmic emergency departments (EDs).1 Several articles2-5 have drawn attention to pediatric eye injuries associated with the recreational use of nonpowder guns: paintball guns, air guns, BB or airsoft guns, and foam bullets and/or foam dart blasters. To our knowledge, much of the literature on such nonpowder gun-associated ocular trauma consists of case reports or small case series. We conducted this case series to estimate the annual incidence and severity of these toy-related injuries seen in our center.

