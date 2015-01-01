Abstract

The U.S. adolescent mental and behavioral health crisis is ongoing,* with high pre-COVID-19 pandemic baseline rates(†) (1) and further increases in poor mental health (2), suicide-related behaviors (3), and drug overdose deaths (4) reported during 2020-2021. CDC examined changes in U.S. emergency department (ED) visits for mental health conditions (MHCs) overall and for nine specific MHCs,(§) suicide-related behaviors (including suspected suicide attempts), and drug-involved overdoses (including opioids) among children and adolescents aged 12-17 years (adolescents) during January 2019-February 2023, overall and by sex. Compared with fall 2021, by fall 2022, decreases in weekly ED visits were reported among all adolescents, and females specifically, for MHCs overall, suicide-related behaviors, and drug overdoses; weekly ED visits among males were stable. During this same period, increases in weekly ED visits for opioid-involved overdoses were detected. Mean weekly ED visits in fall 2022 for suicide-related behaviors and MHCs overall were at or lower than the 2019 prepandemic baseline, respectively, and drug overdose visits were higher. Differences by sex were observed; levels among females were at or higher than prepandemic baselines for these conditions. These findings suggest some improvements as of fall 2022 in the trajectory of adolescent mental and behavioral health, as measured by ED visits; however, poor mental and behavioral health remains a substantial public health problem, particularly among adolescent females. Early identification and trauma-informed interventions, coupled with expanded evidence-based, comprehensive prevention efforts, are needed to support adolescents' mental and behavioral health.

