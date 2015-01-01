Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature on athletes with positive head computed tomography (HCT) findings in the setting of sport head injuries remains sparse.



OBJECTIVE: To report the proportions of athletes with a positive HCT and compare acute injury characteristics and recovery between those with and without a positive HCT.



METHODS: A retrospective, single-institution, cohort study was performed with all athletes aged 12 to 23 years seen at a regional concussion center from 11/2017 to 04/2022. The cohort was dichotomized into positive vs negative HCT (controls). Acute injury characteristics (ie, loss of consciousness and amnesia) and recovery, as measured by days to return-to-learn (RTL), symptom resolution, and return-to-play (RTP) were compared. χ2 and Mann-Whitney U tests were performed.



RESULTS: Of 2061 athletes, 226 (11.0%) received an HCT and 9 (4.0%) had positive findings. HCT findings included 4 (44.4%) subdural hematomas, 1 (11.1%) epidural hematoma, 2 (22.2%) facial fractures, 1 (11.1%) soft tissue contusion, and 1 (11.1%) cavernous malformation. All 9 (100.0%) athletes were treated nonoperatively and successfully returned-to-play at a median (IQR) of 73.0 (55.0-82.0) days. No differences in loss of consciousness or amnesia were seen between positive HCT group and controls. The Mann-Whitney U test showed differences in RTL (17.0 vs 4.0 days; U = 45.0, P =.016) and RTP (73.0 vs 27.0 days; U = 47.5, P =.007) but not in symptom resolution. Our subanalysis showed no differences across all recovery metrics between acute hemorrhages and controls.



CONCLUSION: Among athletes seen at a regional concussion center who underwent an acute HCT, positive findings were seen in 4%. Although athletes with a positive HCT had longer RTL and RTP, symptom resolution was similar between those with a positive and negative HCT. All athletes with a positive HCT successfully returned to play. Despite a more conservative approach to athletes with a positive HCT, clinical outcomes are similar between those with and without a positive HCT.

