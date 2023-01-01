|
Bochicchio L, Xu M, Veldhuis CB, McTavish C, Hughes TL. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37166921
OBJECTIVE: A growing body of literature provides evidence that sexual minority women (SMW; e.g., lesbian, bisexual) are at greater risk of negative mental health and substance use outcomes than are heterosexual women. While minority stress may partially explain these disparities, it does not fully account for them. Therefore, it is necessary to identify how other risk factors (i.e., childhood sexual abuse [CSA]) contribute to SMW's increased risk of negative mental health and substance use outcomes.
