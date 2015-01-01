SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mackenzie C, Louth J. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231170868

37165640

We apply a Bourdieusian lens to understand the reproduction of a patriarchal illusio that works to maintain violence-supportive attitudes and concurrent low levels of support for gender equality among young people. We analyze interview and focus group data collected with young women and men and conclude that we must disrupt the reproduction of patriarchal norms by: recognizing the intentional operation of backlash by men's rights activist groups that undermine attempts to transform society; ensuring girls' and women's safety on new technologies to reduce their exposure to sexism and violence; and introducing prevention early to disrupt misogynist social norms being internalized.


Australia; young people; qualitative; young women; Bourdieu

