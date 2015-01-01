Abstract

Despite the wealth of research investigating the adverse consequences of bullying, few studies have tested how bullying victimization is related to risky sexual behavior, such as unprotected sex among adolescents. To fill this gap, the current study examined the association between bullying victimization and the non-use of condoms, considering the moderating role of teacher and parental relationships. We employed a series of logistic regression models to examine these relationships among a sample of sexually active Korean adolescents (n = 153; ages 11-17 years old).



RESULTS showed that bullying victimization was significantly related to greater non-use of condoms. Moreover, relationships with teachers and parents moderated the impact of bullying victimization on non-use of condoms, suggesting that positive relationships with teachers and parents exerted buffering impacts against sexual risk-taking behavior for bullying victims. Practical implications and suggestions for future research are also discussed.

