Kim J, Lee Y, Leban L, Jennings WG. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37171713
Despite the wealth of research investigating the adverse consequences of bullying, few studies have tested how bullying victimization is related to risky sexual behavior, such as unprotected sex among adolescents. To fill this gap, the current study examined the association between bullying victimization and the non-use of condoms, considering the moderating role of teacher and parental relationships. We employed a series of logistic regression models to examine these relationships among a sample of sexually active Korean adolescents (n = 153; ages 11-17 years old).
Language: en
Bullying victimization; Sexual health; Sexual risk behavior; Teacher and parental relationships