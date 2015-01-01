Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a serious problem that significantly affect adolescent well-being and health, needing the attention of teachers, school administrators, parents and public health professionals. In this study, we aimed at estimating the prevalence of bullying, from the perspective of victims in middle school students in the region of Monastir Tunisia, as well as analyzing its association with individual and family context variables.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted in December 2017 and January 2018 among a sample of students from two middle schools in the region of Monastir (Tunisia), using the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) self-answered questionnaire. We defined bullying victimization as being bullied in at least one day in the previous 30 days. Binary logistic regression model was used to identify factors associated with being bullied.



RESULTS: Out of 802 students included in this study, nearly half (43.4%) reported having been bullied in the past month with CI (95%): 38.9-48.2. Gender did not interact with this behavior: (44.5%; CI (95%): 38.1-51.7) in boys versus (43.4% ; CI (95%): 37.2-50.2) in girls. Univariate analysis indicated significant differences regarding some individual factors such as physical fight, cigarette smoking, feeling lonely and being worried, in terms of prevalence of being bully victims. There were no significant differences in parental factors between the two groups (being bullied or not). Multivariate analysis showed the following factors as independently associated with bullying: being involved in physical fight (OR = 2.4; CI(95%):1.77-3.25), feeling lonely (OR = 3.38; CI(95%) :2.04-5.57) and being worried (OR = 2.23; CI (95%):1.44-3.43).



CONCLUSION: Bullying victimization was common among school-going adolescents and was linked with physical fight and psychosocial distress. This study highlights the need for school-based violence prevention programs to address this problem among the students.

