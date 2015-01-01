|
Citation
Braam MWG, Rasing SPA, Heijs DAM, Lokkerbol J, van Bergen DD, Creemers DHM, Spijker J. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e884.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37173740
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of depression has increased among adolescents in western countries. Prevention is needed to reduce the number of adolescents who experience depression and to avoid negative consequences, including suicide. Several preventive interventions are found to be promising, especially multi-modal approaches, for example combining screening and preventive intervention. However, an important bottleneck arises during the implementation of preventive intervention. Only a small percentage of adolescents who are eligible for participation actually participate in the intervention. To ensure that more adolescents can benefit from prevention, we need to close the gap between detection and preventive intervention. We investigated the barriers and facilitators from the perspective of public health professionals in screening for depressive and suicidal symptoms and depression prevention referral in a school-based setting.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Adolescents; Depressive symptoms; Screening; Public health professional; School-based