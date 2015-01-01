Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A large body of literature has noted detrimental effects of childhood adversity on young adult behavioral health, yet few studies have assessed how early childhood adversity influences the development of alcohol and cannabis co-use.



METHOD: In the present study we use data from an ongoing longitudinal cohort (N = 2507) to understand how early childhood adversity influences transitions into alcohol and cannabis co-use trajectories. We also explore how sex, depression, and anxiety are associated with transition probabilities. We used latent transition analysis to examine transitions from emergent childhood adversity classes to classes of parallel alcohol and cannabis co-use from ages 17 to 24 years.



RESULTS: Those who reported high levels of childhood adversity were more likely to transition into classes with relatively chronic and rapidly increasing alcohol and cannabis co-use during young adulthood. Young adults who both experienced high levels of childhood adversity and transitioned into increasing alcohol and cannabis co- use trajectories were more likely to be male and meet clinical cutoff for depression.



CONCLUSION: Our results indicate an incrementally more nuanced set of risk profiles, with differential risk of alcohol and cannabis co-use trajectories, dependent on one's experience of childhood adversity. PUBLIC HEALTH SIGNIFICANCE: Results of the present study note important heterogeneity in alcohol and cannabis co-use throughout young adulthood, with general trends showing increases in co-use. The present study also shows differential risk of alcohol and cannabis co-use dependent on prior experience of childhood adversity.

Language: en