Citation
Linden-Carmichael AN, Chiang SC, Miller SE, Mogle J. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 248: e109905.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37172448
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Blackout drinking, or alcohol-induced memory loss during a drinking occasion, is associated with additional negative alcohol-related outcomes. Brief motivational interventions targeting higher-risk alcohol use behavior have largely ignored blackout drinking. Including personalized information on blackout drinking could maximize intervention impact. To move toward incorporating content on blackout drinking in prevention and intervention materials, it is imperative to understand individual-level differences in blackout drinking. The current study aimed to identify latent profiles of young adults based on blackout drinking experiences and to examine person-level predictors and outcomes associated with profile membership.
Language: en
Keywords
Impulsivity; Blackout drinking; Expectancies; Intentions; Latent profile analyses