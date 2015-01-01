Abstract

BACKGROUND: Blackout drinking, or alcohol-induced memory loss during a drinking occasion, is associated with additional negative alcohol-related outcomes. Brief motivational interventions targeting higher-risk alcohol use behavior have largely ignored blackout drinking. Including personalized information on blackout drinking could maximize intervention impact. To move toward incorporating content on blackout drinking in prevention and intervention materials, it is imperative to understand individual-level differences in blackout drinking. The current study aimed to identify latent profiles of young adults based on blackout drinking experiences and to examine person-level predictors and outcomes associated with profile membership.



METHOD: Participants were 542 young adults (ages 18-30) who reported 1+ past-year blackout episodes. Fifty-three percent of participants were female and 64% identified as non-Hispanic/Latinx white.



RESULTS: Four latent profiles were identified based on blackout drinking frequency, blackout intentions, blackout expectancies, and age of first blackout: Low-Risk Blackout (35% of the sample), Experimental Blackout (23%), At-Risk Blackout (16%), and High-Risk Blackout (26%). Profiles varied by demographic, personality, and cognition- and alcohol-related behaviors. Notably, At-Risk and High-Risk Blackout profiles had the highest alcohol use disorder risk, most memory lapses and cognitive concerns, and highest levels of impulsivity traits.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the multifaceted nature of blackout drinking experiences and perceptions. Profiles were differentiated across person-level predictors and outcomes, which identify potential intervention targets and individuals at heightened alcohol-related risk. A more comprehensive understanding of the heterogeneity of blackout drinking characteristics may be useful for early detection and intervention of problematic alcohol use predictors and patterns among young adults.

Language: en