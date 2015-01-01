Abstract

BACKGROUND: Whipped cream canisters, also known as nitrous oxide whippets, are traditionally used in the culinary arts to prepare food foams. In recent years, however, these gas canisters have been cracked open and inhaled to produce a "legal" high.



OBJECTIVE: Users of these whippets have reported the presence of an oily residue containing metallic particles. This contamination was investigated using liquid chromatography-, gas chromatography- and inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). The particulate matter was also analyzed by scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) combined with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX).



RESULTS: The presence of cyclohexyl isothiocyanate was confirmed at a maximum concentration of 67 μg per whippet. ICP-MS and -OES analysis revealed the presence of mainly iron and zinc but also traces of aluminum, chromium, cobalt, nickel, and lead were found. STEM-EDX analysis confirmed the presence of nano-sized particles containing iron and zinc. When simulating inhalation, using the multiple path particle dosimetry model, it was confirmed that these nano-sized particles can reach the deeper parts of the lungs.



CONCLUSION: Most users assume that inhaling a food-grade nitrous oxide whippet for a "legal" high poses no risks. However, this research shows that users are exposed to cyclohexyl isothiocyanate, a substance classified as a respiratory sensitizer. The presence of zinc in the particulate matter could potentially be linked to lung lesions.

