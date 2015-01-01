Abstract

During the turn of the year, injuries caused by fireworks occur in Germany every year. According to the professional associations, the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin, for example, treats an average of 50 injuries caused by fireworks on New Year's Eve. Patients come with burns, soft tissue injuries, or fractures; eyes and hands are particularly frequently affected. Again and again, there are also very serious or even fatal injuries. The background is usually the improper or illegal use of larger fireworks. Smaller fireworks such as sparklers, bangers, or smaller rockets are available in Germany in most supermarkets, and their use is permitted from the age of 12 or 18. However, the use of larger fireworks in Germany requires proof of an official permit to handle pyrotechnic objects, which is why they are often acquired abroad. The following report describes such a case. Shortly after the turn of the year 2022, a young man died as a result of an explosive effect on the facial skull after using an illegal firework shell. The case is discussed with regard to the autopsy findings, the possible cause of the accident, and the type of firework used.

Language: en