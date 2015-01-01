|
Garg A, Lobner K, Song J, Mitchell R, Egbunine A, Kudchadkar SR. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37172806
OBJECTIVE: To examine the current evidence regarding health care disparities in pediatric rehabilitation after hospitalization with traumatic injury. STUDY DESIGN: This systematic review utilized both PubMed and EMBASE, and each were searched with key MESH terms. Studies were included in the systematic review if they 1) addressed social determinants of health including, but not limited to, race, ethnicity, insurance status, and income level; 2) focused on inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services post hospital stay; 3) were based in the pediatric population; and 4) addressed traumatic injury requiring hospitalization. Only studies from within the United States were included.
Social determinants of health; rehabilitation; pediatrics; health disparities; therapy