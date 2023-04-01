Abstract

Healthcare providers are in a unique position to recognize children who are at risk for human trafficking. Research shows that most trafficking victims have seen a healthcare professional at some point during their exploitation. This places healthcare providers in the position to recognize that something is wrong and take steps to provide support ( Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, 2023; National Human Trafficking Resource Center, 2023

; Waugh, 2018). Pediatric nurses in healthcare and community settings should have the knowledge necessary to recognize and report potential trafficking victims. This includes a general understanding of human trafficking, awareness of risk factors, assessment skills to recognize, resources to report, and education to help prevent human trafficking.

