Journal Article

Citation

Kubin L, Fogg N. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2023; 70: 126-128.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pedn.2023.04.002

PMID

37173067

Abstract

Healthcare providers are in a unique position to recognize children who are at risk for human trafficking. Research shows that most trafficking victims have seen a healthcare professional at some point during their exploitation. This places healthcare providers in the position to recognize that something is wrong and take steps to provide support ( Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, 2023; National Human Trafficking Resource Center, 2023
; Waugh, 2018). Pediatric nurses in healthcare and community settings should have the knowledge necessary to recognize and report potential trafficking victims. This includes a general understanding of human trafficking, awareness of risk factors, assessment skills to recognize, resources to report, and education to help prevent human trafficking.


Language: en
