Kubin L, Fogg N. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2023; 70: 126-128.
37173067
Healthcare providers are in a unique position to recognize children who are at risk for human trafficking. Research shows that most trafficking victims have seen a healthcare professional at some point during their exploitation. This places healthcare providers in the position to recognize that something is wrong and take steps to provide support ( Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, 2023; National Human Trafficking Resource Center, 2023
