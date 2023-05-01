Abstract

The firearm purchasing surge that began in 2020 has seen an unprecedented number of firearms purchased within the United States. The present study examined if those who purchased during the surge differed in their levels of threat sensitivity and intolerance of uncertainty from firearm owners who did not purchase during the surge and from non-firearm owners. A sample of 6,404 participants from New Jersey, Minnesota, and Mississippi were recruited through Qualtrics Panels.



RESULTS indicated that surge purchasers have higher levels of intolerance of uncertainty and threat sensitivity relative to firearm owners who did not purchase during the surge and non-firearm owners. Additionally, first time purchasers reported greater threat sensitivity and intolerance of uncertainty relative to established firearm owners who purchased additional firearms during the purchasing surge.



FINDINGS from the present study increase our understanding of how sensitivity to threats and the ability to tolerate uncertainty differs among firearm owners purchasing at this time. The results help us determine what programs will increase safety among firearm owners (e.g., buy back options, safe storage maps, firearm safety trainings).

