Abstract

INTRODUCTION: According to the US Census Bureau, roughly 8.6% of the population lacks health care coverage. Increasing evidence suggests that insurance status plays a role in outcomes after trauma. However, its role in the setting of traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains poorly understood.



METHODS: The Trauma Quality Programs Participant Use Files were queried from 2017 to 2019. All patients with isolated TBI were identified. Isolated TBI was defined as: 1) Head Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) > 3 and 2) AIS <3 in all other anatomical regions. Patients dead on arrival, with Head AIS = 6, or missing key data were excluded. Demographic and clinical information was compared between those with and without insurance. Multivariate regressions were used to assess associations between insurance status and TBI outcomes (inhospital mortality, discharge to facility, total ventilator days, Intensive Care Unit length of stay (ICU LOS), and hospital LOS).



RESULTS: In total, 199,556 patients met inclusion criteria; 18,957 (9.5%) were uninsured. Compared to the insured, uninsured TBI patients were younger with a greater proportion of males. Uninsured patients were less severely injured and less comorbid. Uninsured patients had shorter unadjusted LOS in the ICU and hospital. Yet, uninsured patients experienced greater unadjusted inhospital mortality (12.7% versus 8.4%, P < 0.001). When controlling for covariates, lack of insurance was significantly associated with increased likelihood of mortality (OR 1.62; P < 0.001). This effect was most noticeable in patients with Head AIS = 4 (OR 1.55; P < 0.001) and Head AIS = 5 (OR 1.80; P < 0.001). Lack of insurance was also significantly associated with decreased likelihood of discharge to facility (OR 0.38), decreased ICU LOS (Coeff. -0.61), and decreased hospital LOS (Coeff. -0.82; all P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that insurance status is independently associated with outcome disparities after isolated TBI. Despite the Affordable Care Act (ACA) reform, lack of insurance appears significantly associated with inhospital mortality, decreased likelihood of discharge to facility, and decreased time spent in the ICU and hospital.

