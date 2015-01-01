Abstract

AIMS: To estimate the use of home alcohol delivery and other methods of obtaining alcohol, rates of ID checking for home alcohol delivery purchases, and associations with alcohol-related consequences.



METHODS: Surveillance data from 784 lifetime drinkers participating in the 2022 Rhode Island Young Adult Survey were used. The method of obtaining alcohol (e.g. type of purchase, gifted, theft) was assessed. The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, Brief Young Adults Alcohol Consequences Questionnaire, and a drinking and driving question were used to measure high-risk drinking behaviors, experiencing negative alcohol questions, and history of drinking and driving. Logistic regression models adjusting for sociodemographic variables were used to estimate main effects.



RESULTS: About 7.4% of the sample purchased alcohol through a home delivery or to-go purchase; 12.1% of participants who obtained alcohol this way never had their ID checked during the purchase attempt, and 10.2% of these purchases were completed by participants under the legal purchase age. Home delivery/to-go purchases were associated with high-risk drinking. Alcohol theft was associated with high-risk drinking, experiencing negative alcohol consequences, and drinking and driving.



CONCLUSIONS: Home alcohol delivery and to-go purchases may provide an opportunity for underage access to alcohol, but their current use as a method of obtaining alcohol is rare. Stronger ID checking policies are needed. Alcohol theft was linked to several negative alcohol outcomes, and home-based preventive interventions should be considered.

Language: en