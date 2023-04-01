SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bah MG, Chen AY, Harts K, Vahidy Z, Cole J, Mahas R, Eden SV. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apmr.2023.04.019

37178951

OBJECTIVE: To examine the progress made in recent decades by assessing the employment rates of Blacks and non-Hispanic whites (NHWs) following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), controlling for pre-TBI employment status and education status.

DESIGN: Retrospective analysis in a cohort of patients treated in Southeast Michigan at major trauma centers in more recent years (Feb 2010 - Dec 2019).

SETTING: Southeastern Michigan Traumatic Brain Injury Model System (TBIMS): One of 16 TBIMS across the United States (US).

PARTICIPANTS: Non-Hispanic Whites (n=81) and Blacks (n=188) with moderate/severe

TBI INTERVENTION: Not applicable

PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE: Employment status, which is separated into two categories: Student plus competitive employment and non-competitive employment.

RESULTS: In 269 patients, NHW had more severe initial TBI, measured by % CT-brain with compression causing >5mm midline shift (P<.001). Controlling for pre-TBI employment status, we found NHW participants who were students or had competitive employment prior to TBI had higher rates of competitive employment at two years (P = .03) follow-up. Controlling for pre-TBI education status, we found no difference in competitive and non-competitive employment rates between NHW and Blacks at all follow-up years.

CONCLUSIONS: Black patients who were students or had competitive employment before TBI experience worse employment outcomes than their NHW counterparts after TBI at two years post-TBI. Further research is needed to understand better the factors driving these disparities and how social determinants of health affect these racial differences following TBI.


Language: en

Employment; Race; Rehabilitation; Health Disparity Populations; TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury)

