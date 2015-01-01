|
Citation
Allen HC, Fillmore MT. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 248: e109899.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37178640
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Acute alcohol responses such as tolerance to alcohol-induced motor impairment and heightened sensitivity to alcohol-induced disinhibition are associated with heavier drinking. Additionally, certain cognitive characteristics may also indicate problem-drinking. For example, cognitive and emotional preoccupation (CEP) with alcohol is associated with heavier drinking. However, it is not clear if cognitive markers have value as predicators of heavier drinking beyond that of well-established alcohol response markers. The current study sought to test the predictive potential of CEP in the context of two well-documented alcohol response markers of heavy drinking.
Keywords
Acute alcohol effects; Alcohol sensitivity; Alcohol tolerance; Cognitive and emotional preoccupation; Disinhibition; Markers of alcohol-related problems; Motor impairment