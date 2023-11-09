Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate the effect of time on suicidal behavior, associated risk factors, and protective factors in early Mexican adolescents.



METHOD: With a two-year longitudinal design, which included 18 of 34 adolescents who had previously participated in a DBT skills training program (DBT-PAHSE). The study evaluated ideation, suicide attempt, depression, emotional dysregulation, and psychological resources.



RESULTS: We observed differentiating significant differences over time in emotional dysregulation (F = 2.36 p = 0.04, η(2)= 0.12, β = 0.72), affective resources (F = 3.94, p = 0.01, η(2) = 0.18, β = 0.82), and suicidal ideation. (F = 2.55, p = 0.03, η(2)= 0.13, β = 0.77). In conclusion, the DBT-PAHSE program prevented deaths by suicide. It showed a reduction in emotional dysregulation up to two years after the end of treatment and maintained an increase in emotional and social resources. However, improvements are required to reduce depression over time and strengthen psychological resources.

