Pudpong N, Julchoo S, Sinam P, Uansri S, Kunpeuk W, Suphanchaimat R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(9).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37174142
One significant concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is parents' mental health, which may consequently affect children's health and well-being. The objective of this study is to investigate generalized anxiety and depression in parents of primary-school-aged children and identify risk factors for mental health problems. A cross-sectional survey comprising 701 parents of primary school children in five of Thailand's major provinces was carried out from January to March 2022. Generalized anxiety and depression levels were assessed using the GAD-7 and PHQ-9. Logistic regression was performed to determine the effects of independent variables on anxiety and depression.
Language: en
children; mental health; COVID-19; depression; anxiety; parents; primary school