Abstract

With the increasing accessibility of cannabis (Cannabis sativa L., also known as marijuana and hemp), its products are being developed as extracts for both recreational and therapeutic use. This has led to increased scrutiny by regulatory bodies, who aim to understand and regulate the complex chemistry of these products to ensure their safety and efficacy. Regulators use targeted analyses to track the concentration of key bioactive metabolites and potentially harmful contaminants, such as metals and other impurities. However, the metabolic complexity of cannabis metabolic pathways requires a more comprehensive approach. A non-targeted metabolomic analysis of cannabis products is necessary to generate data that can be used to determine their authenticity and efficacy. An authentomics approach, which involves combining the non-targeted analysis of new samples with big data comparisons to authenticated historic datasets, provides a robust method for verifying the quality of cannabis products. To meet International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards, it is necessary to implement the authentomics platform technology and build an integrated database of cannabis analytical results. This study is the first to review the topic of the authentomics of cannabis and its potential to meet ISO standards.

