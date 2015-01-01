SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hazama K, Katsuta S. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X231172651

PMID

37178158

Abstract

This study explored factors to reduce drug-related recidivism among paroled methamphetamine users in Japan, especially the significance of continuing care and motivation, internationally shown as positively related to better treatment outcomes. Cox proportional hazards regression analysis was performed on 10-year drug-related recidivism data from 4,084 methamphetamine users paroled in 2007 who received a mandatory educational program conducted by professional and volunteer probation officers. Independent variables included participant characteristics, an index of motivation, and the length of parole as a substitute for the duration of continuing care with consideration of the Japanese legal system structures and socio-cultural context. Older age, lower number of previous prison sentences, shorter imprisonment, longer parole, and index of higher motivation were significantly and negatively associated with drug-related recidivism. The results indicate the benefit of continuing care and motivation on treatment outcomes, regardless of the differences in socio-cultural context and criminal justice system.


Language: en

Keywords

motivation; continuing care; drug-related recidivism; methamphetamine; parole

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print