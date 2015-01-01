Abstract

This study explored factors to reduce drug-related recidivism among paroled methamphetamine users in Japan, especially the significance of continuing care and motivation, internationally shown as positively related to better treatment outcomes. Cox proportional hazards regression analysis was performed on 10-year drug-related recidivism data from 4,084 methamphetamine users paroled in 2007 who received a mandatory educational program conducted by professional and volunteer probation officers. Independent variables included participant characteristics, an index of motivation, and the length of parole as a substitute for the duration of continuing care with consideration of the Japanese legal system structures and socio-cultural context. Older age, lower number of previous prison sentences, shorter imprisonment, longer parole, and index of higher motivation were significantly and negatively associated with drug-related recidivism. The results indicate the benefit of continuing care and motivation on treatment outcomes, regardless of the differences in socio-cultural context and criminal justice system.

Language: en