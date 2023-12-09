Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) causes morbidity and disability worldwide. Pediatric patients are uniquely vulnerable due to developmental and psychosocial factors. Reduced healthcare access in rural/underserved communities impair management and outcome. A knowledge update relevant to current gaps in care is critically needed to develop targeted solutions.



METHODS: The National Library of Medicine PubMed database was queried using comprehensive search terms (("mild traumatic brain injury" or "concussion") and ("rural" or "low-income" or "underserved") and ("pediatric" or "child/children")) in the title, abstract, and Medical Subject Headings through December 2022. Fifteen articles on rural/underserved pediatric MTBI/concussion not covered in prior reviews were examined and organized into four topical categories: epidemiology, care practices, socioeconomic factors, and telehealth.



RESULTS: Incidences are higher for Individuals in rural regions, minorities, and those aged 0-4 years compared to their counterparts, and are increasing over time. Rural healthcare utilization rates generally exceed urban rates, and favor emergency departments (vs. primary care) for initial injury assessment. Management guidelines require customization to resource-constrained settings for implementation and adoption. Decreased community recognition of the seriousness of injury is a consensus challenge to care provision by clinicians. Low parental education and income were correlated with decreased MTBI knowledge and worse outcome. Telehealth protocols for triage/consultation and rehabilitation were feasible in improving care delivery to rural and remote settings.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric MTBI/concussion patients in rural/underserved regions experience increased risks of injury, geographic and financial healthcare barriers, and poorer outcomes. Globally, under-reporting of injury has hindered epidemiological understanding. Ongoing MTBI education should be implemented for rural caregivers, schools, and low-income populations to improve community awareness. Telehealth can improve care delivery across acuity settings, and warrants judicious inclusion in triage and treatment protocols.

Language: en