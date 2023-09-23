Abstract

Sport-related concussions (SRC) are characterized by impaired autonomic control. Heart rate variability (HRV) offers easily obtainable diagnostic approaches to SRC-associated dysautonomia, but studies investigating HRV during sleep, a crucial time for post-traumatic cerebral regeneration, are relatively sparse. The aim of this study was to assess nocturnal HRV in athletes during their return to sports (RTS) after SRC in their home environment using wireless wrist sensors (E4, Empatica, Milan, Italy) and to explore possible relations with clinical concussion-associated sleep symptoms. Eighteen SRC athletes wore a wrist sensor obtaining photoplethysmographic data at night during RTS as well as one night after full clinical recovery post RTS (>3 weeks). Nocturnal heart rate and parasympathetic activity of HRV (RMSSD) were calculated and compared using the Mann-Whitney U Test to values of eighteen; matched by sex, age, sport, and expertise, control athletes underwent the identical protocol. During RTS, nocturnal RMSSD of SRC athletes (Mdn = 77.74 ms) showed a trend compared to controls (Mdn = 95.68 ms, p = 0.021, r = -0.382, p adjusted using false discovery rate = 0.126) and positively correlated to "drowsiness" (r = 0.523, p = 0.023, p adjusted = 0.046). Post RTS, no differences in RMSSD between groups were detected. The presented findings in nocturnal cardiac parasympathetic activity during nights of RTS in SRC athletes might be a result of concussion, although its relation to recovery still needs to be elucidated. Utilization of wireless sensors and wearable technologies in home-based settings offer a possibility to obtain helpful objective data in the management of SRC.

Language: en