Parlette B, Padovano HT, Pielech M, Meisel S, Miranda RJ. Cannabis 2022; 5(2): 50-65.
(Copyright © 2022, Research Society on Marijuana)
37180639
OBJECTIVE: Greater discrepancies between parent and adolescent reports of parenting behaviors are associated with poorer adolescent functioning. The present research aims to build from the existing literature by examining unique parent and adolescent perceptions of parental monitoring and distinct sources of parental knowledge (i.e, parental solicitation, parental control, child disclosure) and their association with adolescent cannabis and alcohol use and disorder symptoms using cross-sectional data.
adolescents; cannabis; informant discrepancies; parental monitoring; sources of knowledge